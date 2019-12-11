1  of  3
Blue wreaths and fire prevention

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) –  Wreaths wrapped in blue lights stand in front of the Emergency Management office in Schuyler County as well fire stations for the keep the wreath blue campaign. This innovative is to spread fire safety awareness to the area. Each time there is a structure fire in Schuyler county they replace a blue light bulb with a red one.

“December is typically our busiest months for fires throughout the whole U.S. Between the holidays and cooking and Christmas tree lights and things that go with that, the heating season, so we are just trying to have people think of fire safety in their homes,”  He goes on to say, “Christmas is the second busiest day for home fires right after Thanksgiving so it’s time to really be extra safe and think about what you’re doing.”

This season the wreath is marked with a red bulb after the unfortunate house fire in Odessa.

This is the sixteenth year that the county has done this. 

