Calves keeping warm in winter

Odessa, NY (WETM)- With winter weather rolling in, people aren’t the only ones that get cold. Young calves can get very chilly and that can affect their health.



One popular way to keep a calf warm is to put a jacket on them and that is exactly with the farmers did at the Sunset View Creamery.



“They will wear the jackets as long as they need too, so at a minimum for a month or maybe six weeks but as the temperature fluctuates we put them on and take them off, it just kind of really depends on the temperature,” said Jessica May, Farmer at the Sunset View Creamery. “Calves do best at a constant temperature, so if we have a 40-degree-day we will take them off, hang them up and at night put them back on.”



When asked why they don’t keep the cows inside May responded by explaining that it is better for the calves’ health to be individual pens such as they are in now. That way she can better monitor them and it prevents each other from getting another calf ill.

