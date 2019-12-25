Catholic Charities provides Christmas dinner

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Volunteers passed out roughly 80 meals to those in need on Christmas at the Elmira Community Kitchen.

The Elmira Community Kitchen has served dinner on Christmas Day since 1981.

Mary Churchill, Dining room host kicked of the holiday feist with kind words, prayer and an introduction to the volunteers ready to serve the warm meal. She has been spending her last 10 Christmases at the kitchen and doesn’t see herself doing anything else.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere else but this kitchen because the appreciation from the people here feel for the volunteers and the meal that they receive on a holiday is extra special,” Churchill shares.

Roughly 80-people filled the Community for the dinner. This is is down by approximately 54-people compared to last year according to volunteers. But that does not mean there is not a great need for meals like these in the Twin Tiers Churchill explains.

“Approximately 73-thousand-people who are food insecure in the Southern Tier, there are one in five families in our area who spend more than half their income on housing alone, and everything else has to come from the other half, so the fact that we are stretch their budgets is something that the kitchen has been doing for over 38-years now, they walk into a warm friendly environment on a holiday,” said Churchill.