CCC President comments on possible class cuts

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College President Dr. Mullaney says the seven classes that were reported were closing are still under review.

“A number of programs were identified and those are shared with the union leadership and we began discussions about the programs, because of the holidays we want to give them additional time to review all of the data, talk with their membership, so I think we are looking somewhere into the new year before final decisions are made,” said Mullaney.

The faculty union president Ryan Hersha says “We stand united behind our fellow educators and the excellent academic programs on which our community depends on.”

He also said that despite Dr. Mullaney saying that the decision is not finalized, the teachers who got notices feel that they have been laid off.

Dr. Mullaney says that phasing out classes are normal in colleges and that the courses under review have low attendance rates.