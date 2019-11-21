Chemung Crossing opens it’s doors with a ribbon-cutting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Affordable housing is the name of the game as Chemung Crossing opens up for new tenants.

The buildings consist of two historic structures that have been rehabilitated and six new buildings creating almost fifty housing units. Rent has been set to as low as $450 per month for a one-bedroom and climbs to $975 for a unit with four bedrooms.

Some units have been reserved for people with physical disabilities and or Traumatic Brain Injury.

All housing units have already been rented.

But housing isn’t the only space created with this project. There is a commercial space that is 3,600 square feet that are leasable.