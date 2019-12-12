Corning Community College cuts classes without union

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Corning Community College (CCC) will be cutting seven of their programs as well as terminating the teachers along with them.

A whistleblower reached out to 18 News to tip us off about the upcoming cuts.

The college issued a statement via email that said in part, “The decision to close the identified programs was made after careful review and analysis.”

But the faculty union president Ryan Hersha said, “We do not view these as final at all and in fact we look forward to a thorough conversation about each of these programs and the cuts that are being proposed.”

Hersha believes that the union should have been apart of the decision making from the very beginning and believes that the cuts will “have a profound impact on the students,” and, “the uncertainty is troubling.”

Which classes and teachers that would be cut is unknown at this time. The union is waiting for the college to formally announce the termination of the faculty members before revealing their names.

“We are very alarmed, we are very surprised, by this notification,” explained Hersha. “It came just before the contractual deadline for them notifying the facility that they would be terminated, so we are very concerned. We understand the value of these programs, we understand of course the contribution of our fellow facility members and we look for to and engaging with the college administration “