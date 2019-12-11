Donations flood in after house fire

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM)- Only days after the house fire in Odessa, the family has raised over $20 thousand dollars by using the popular donation site, GoFundMe.



Joanna DuPay, sister-in-law to Robert, resident of the home set the page up for him and his three boys. She says in her post that he doesn’t like to ask for money so she did it for him.



Their goal was only $5 thousand but in only two days they were able to raise over five times that amount.



We reached out for an interview but they declined. Joanna did respond in an email saying, “None of us expected the response we have gotten from the Go Fund Me page. We are so grateful for each and every person that has donated, passed along his story and prayed for them.”



DuPay also made this comment in the GoFundMe page, “We are truly overwhelmed by the amazing support we are getting from everyone. Please continue to share this fundraiser, we have exceeded our goal, but the more we can raise for Robert, hopefully the easier it will be for him to get back on his feet with his little ones ❤️ Thank you all, so, so, much!”



Click this link if too would like to donate.