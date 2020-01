ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Bowman of Elmira was arrested after an eight month investigation into a burglary on Sunset Road, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman was arrested on a Superior Court warrant following the early morning burglary on April 24, 2019 in the town of Southport.

Bowman was remanded to the Chemung County Jail and will be arraigned in Chemung County Court on a later date.