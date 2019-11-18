Elmira Notre Dame students visit the studio to discuss their upcoming musical

ELMIRA, NY (WETM-TV)- Elmira Notre Dame students are preparing for their upcoming musical titled ” Tuck Everlasting”.

Tuck Everlasting, is a musical based on the American children’s novel.

It is a story of a boy named Winnie Foster who discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family, embarking on an extraordinary adventure that will change her life forever.

“The cast has been putting in many hours of rehearsal since September and it is already proving to be a great show. This family-friendly show will make you laugh and, hopefully, shed a tear or two.”- Theater Director Mr. Cody Riker.