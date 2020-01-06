Fire crews investigating a large house fire in Holley

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC) — About 11 people are displaced because of a house fire in Holley.

According to firefighters, the building — which is located on the corner of Albion Street and Main Street — has about four to five apartments and is a total loss.

10 different fire departments from four different counties responded to the call which came in around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to firefighters, the fire originated in one apartment and spread to the rest of the building.

Everyone inside — about five children and six adults — were able to get out without any injuries.

The fire chief said they had not been notified of a water main break in the building on Sunday evening which they said could have been all the difference.

“In our response, if there’s any fire there, it’s automatic tankers would be dispatched with us,” Chief Harris Reed of the Holley Fire District said.

“We unfortunately don’t have a tanker, so we rely on other departments to help us out with that. But being this is a hydrate location, we didn’t know there was a water issue here. Like I said if we would have known in the beginning, the tankers would have been here and I believe the outcome of this would have been totally different.”

The Red Cross is assisting the families that have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.