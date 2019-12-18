Greek Peak co-owner buys out his partner

VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak Mountain Resort will move ahead with a unified vision and management as one of two co-owners has bought out his partner.

Elmira businessman John Meier announced over the weekend that he and his wife Christine have bought out Marc Stemerman, also of Elmira, to become sole owners of the Cortland County ski resort.

Meier and Stemerman bought Greek Peak in 2013 for $7.5 million dollars at a bankruptcy auction.

They later added Toggenburg Mountain in Fabius to their holdings.

Since buying Greek Peak, the new owners have invested an additional 10 million dollars, primarily into snow making, grooming and improved chair lifts.

Meier says those investments paid off this year with the resort’s earliest opening ever on November 15th.

He says Greek Peak is a passion for his family.

“Our family is very in to Greek Peak. We’re passionate skiers. We live the brand. We ride the chair lift every weekend. We were customers before we were owners of Greek Peak so to have the opportunity to buy our partner out was beyond exciting for us,” said Meier.

Next Tuesday, Greek Peak will offer its annual Christmas Eve discount.



Skiers and boarders receive a free lift ticket in exchange for a $5 donation to an area food pantry.