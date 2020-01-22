Mansfield Destroyers in need of host families for the upcoming season

MANSFIELD, Pa (WETM) – The baseball team, the Mansfield Destroyers are in need of help this summer.

The Destroyers are made up of colligate level baseball players who are looking for host families for the 2020 season. A host family is a family who provides board and lodging to players.

18 News asked Don Lewis, the owner of the Mansfield Destroyers if the organization has reached out to Mansfield University about using their residential halls for temporary housing.

“We’ve talked about those options with Mansfield University,” said Lewis. “I think the number one priority that I like and that organization likes is the host family; because it makes the players more comfortable overall.”

A host family also allows connections to be built between families and students. 18 News also spoke to one woman who hosted 4 players last year and is happy to open up her home again.

“It amazes me how quickly adjust to my lifestyle,” said Debbie Kotulka, who is a host. “They’re just friendly good kids, it was, it was a really great experience for me.”

The team is made up of 35 players and are looking for a home from the end of May into mid-August.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, you can do so by contacting Don Lewis at (607) 731- 7024 or by email at dlewis@mansfielddestroyers.com.