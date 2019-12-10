National Philanthropy Day Awards honors many last Friday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Association of Fundraising Professionals Finger Lakes Chapter once again hosted the National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration at Ithaca College.

This was the 18th annual event where local philanthropists, volunteers, and nonprofit leaders were recognized.

This year, ten nominees were recognized, and awardees were announced live at the event. This year’s 2019 National Philanthropy Day Awards went to:

– Deb & Chuck Wilke (Horseheads, NY), Philanthropists of the Year

– Corning Incorporated (Corning, NY), Corporate Philanthropist of the Year

– Elizabeth Bixler and Betsy East (Ithaca, NY), Volunteer Fundraisers of the Year

– Jon Jensen (Ithaca, NY), Outstanding Professional Achievement in NonProfit Leadership

In addition to the awards, the event celebrated philanthropy with some donations. A memorial recognition and $250 donation was made in memory of longtime fundraising consultant, Kathy Cole who passed away earlier this year.

Her colleagues and family were in attendance to make remarks and accept the gift made to the Kathy Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund at SUNY Brockport. Four attendees were chosen at random to choose a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from the AFP Finger Lakes Chapter in conjunction with FLXGives! Day.

Joanne Florino from the Philanthropy Roundtable was the keynote speaker and spoke to the audience about the Power of Place in Philanthropy. Partners in Philanthropy – valued supporters of nonprofits invited to the event – were also recognized during the program.

“It is always so wonderful to recognize the good that happens in our communities throughout the year. The awardees and nominees represented some of the very best examples of generosity, which in turn helps all our nonprofit organizations and the many causes they represent. Congratulations again!” shared Marrie Neumer, AFP Finger Lakes Chapter President.

For a listing of all nominees and photos from the event, feel free to visit the association’s website.