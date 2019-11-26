Near Westside Neighborhood’s 35th Annual Holiday Home Tour

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 New’s Matt Paddock was joined in the studio this morning by Beth Farr, Executive Director for Near Westside Neighborhood Association, Inc to talk about the 35th Annual Holiday Home Tour.

This year’s annual “Homes for the Holiday” Self-Guided Home Tour will be Sunday, December 8th from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

This year’s tour will provide community members to the view the inside of homes in and around Elmira that are all decked out for the holidays. There are 5 showcase homes on the tour as well as 2 restoration in progress sites. The tour will include a dessert reception at Grace Episcopal Church from 2-5PM.

This year’s stops are 318 W Clinton Street, 434 W Clinton Street, 519 Euclid Avenue, 650 Hoffman Street, 110-120 N Main Street, 930 W Water Street, and 408 William Street.

Tickets cost $18.00 for general admission or $35 for a bundle. Members get a discounted price of $15. On the day of the tour raffle tickets will be sold for $2 each or 3 for $5.

Tickets are available at Near Westside’s Office, The Christmas House, Horseheads: Happy Hippo, Arnot Mall Center Court or in Big Flats Antique Revival.