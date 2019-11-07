New parking meters are set for the streets of Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The City of Corning is making parking easier by installing new payment machines in city parking lots.

The installation begins on Monday, November 11th.

Corning City Manager, Mark Ryckman has announced the new parking meters will have more payment options for customers. The options include paying with a credit card and utilizing a downloadable free application on your mobile device that will send you alerts when your parking session is about to expire.

You can simply add time to your parking meter from your phone without interrupting your time shopping or dining in the Gaffer District. The new meters accept credit and debit cards in addition to coins.

According to Mark Ryckman, “We have used the same manufacturer for ease of use and keep maintenance costs low. The new meters and the easy app access will eliminate having to run back and feed the meter with additional coins.”

Some of the meters where possible will use solar power in keeping with the City’s commitment to improving sustainability. “The new meters will be a wonderful enhancement to our current parking options, we are very grateful for the investment by the City of Corning in improving the accessibility of our downtown”, said Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director of Corning’s Gaffer District.