New York State Department of Health looking into health concerns related to Elmira High School, school grounds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is collaborating with the Elmira City School District (ECSD) to gather information about health concerns from current and former employees of the ECSD who have worked at the Elmira High School building (formerly Southside High School) located at 777 South Main Street in Elmira.

This coming after recent meetings and public events where members of the school and community raised concerns about health outcomes that they believe to be related to “contaminants” found on school grounds.

According to a statement released from the New York State Department of Health, some of the concerns include, “cancer, low birthweight (less than 5 lbs. 8 oz.), birth defects, fertility issues, autoimmune or other immune disorders, thyroid or other endocrine disorders, asthma, and allergies.”

The press release stating: ” Testing of the school and grounds over the past 20 years have identified contaminants beneath the school property. Ongoing work by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and NYSDOH have minimized the potential for human exposure. This work included installing mitigation systems indoors and protective cover outdoors. However, we do not have information about the potential levels and pathways of exposure for these contaminants prior to the year 2000. “

Faculty and staff who have worked in this building are being encouraged to contact the NYSDOH so that they can better understand their health concerns.

Current and former staff can provide this information to the NYSDOH by one of the following methods:

• You may use this online link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ELMIRA

• You may call June Moore or other NYSDOH representatives at 518-402-7950;

• You may send an e-mail to our bureau working on this issue at BEOE@health.ny.gov; or

• You may send the information via US mail to NYSDOH, BEOE, Corning Tower, Room 1203, Albany, NY 12237

This information will help NYSDOH in its ongoing efforts to work with the ECSD and community stakeholders to address environmental health concerns related to the high school. The information we’d like to discuss with you includes what is shown in the attachment. This effort to collect information will continue until December 23, 2019. Additional information about the property and cleanup is available through the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/102390.html