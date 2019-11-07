“Pink Heals” makes a visit to locals battling cancer

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – “Pink Heals” is a program that provides home visits to show individuals that they are loved.

It brings back the human element of giving by celebrating people, not the cause. Chemung “Pink Heals:” made a visit to Suzanne, local women that have been battling cancer. Chemung Pink Heals bought her gifts of roses and love to let her know she is not alone in her fight.

The program began in 2007 and repurposes public safety vehicles to make home visits to people in need. “The Pink Heals Tour is about our community, our family, our neighbors, and our leaders and how it will help bring us back together to focus on one another.

Home visits are always welcomed, a board and discuss the person’s illness ie cancer, leukemia, etc and the decision is made from there.

Pink Heals, Inc was organized to provide communities with a program that supports people in need. They put the volunteerism to work for the people of Chemung County, N.Y, and the money raised by the local chapter stays 100% local.

They have come so far, and to help Chemung Pink Heals paint their fire truck pink and add decals a special Go Fund me account has been set up.