Recovery in Steuben after the storm

Corning, NY (WETM)- Steuben county carries on a day after a snowstorm that dropped roughly one foot of snow.

Canisteo Fire Company was one of the locations that the Red Cross set up shelters throughout northern New York. They also opened up warming shelters as people lost power due to the weather. No one used the Canisteo shelter and they remained open until seven tonight.

Safety issues raised by City of Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies include the snow that remains piled ontop of fire hydrants. If not removed it could freeze and make getting water difficult for fire fighters when facing an emergency.

He asks people in the area to clean off hydrants if they can to help keep the community safe. There is also a list of suggestions for before a winter storm and extream cold on their website including a disaster supplies list. Click this link to be connected.