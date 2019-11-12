Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries opens its doors to 18 News

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries spoke with 18 News about the importance of adoption and finding a forever home for animals across our area.

With the weather changing the sanctuary has a list of people reporting stray animals especially cats across the Twin Tiers.

The Sanctuaries mission is:

To provide humane, no-kill sanctuaries for the care and rehabilitation of abandoned and at-risk animals.

To provide compassionate, animal-friendly environments that respect the dignity and total needs of all animals under our care and protection

To provide outreach programs and networks for animal adoptions, public respect and appreciation of animals, and awareness of animal needs as well as human responsibilities

For more information about Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, you can visit them on their Facebook page.