Slick road warning after weather event

CORNING, NY (WETM)- Winter is just around the corner and with it comes the first snow. And though many of us love a winter wonderland, this could also mean increased danger on the roads.

According to the national highway traffic safety administration, 17 percent of all vehicle crashes happen during winter conditions.



Dough Rapalee the deputy commissioner for public works in Steuben county for tips that he would give to drivers on the road tonight.

“I would say, just slow down, drive for the conditions, and um, be very careful of the roads, icy roads, potential icy roads,” Rapalee said.

I asked Rapalee if Black ice is something that drivers in the area need to be worried about this early in the season.

“Black ice is always possible, um, right now I would say that’s a minimal chance due to the ground temperatures,” Rapalee explained.

Rapalee said that the department has been working for a while getting the plows, sand, and salt prepared for tricky weather conditions and that they are ready.

“Well, we have been working that last few weeks on installing plow riggings and plows, and checking sanders and repairing trucks of necessary to have all of our trucks ready to go for the first event as well as filling our salt barns and filling our salt barns full of a material to be ready for this first event,” explained Rapalee.