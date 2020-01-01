Southern Tier Running Club New Years run

BIG FLATS, NY (WETM)- The Southern Tier Running Club (STRC) kicks off the new year with a five-mile run



The light snow and brisk temperatures didn’t keep the participants and their furry friends from crossing the finish line in big flats.

One of the runners, Jessika Affissio, started running two months ago and was happy to complete her second run.

“I feel really good,” Affissio said. “The feeling at the end, that adrenaline, I want to feel like I achieved something so that I would be able to sit on the couch for the wrest of the day guilt-free.”

Scott Erdman, VP and Director of Races for STRC enthusiastically cheered people as they cross the finish line.

“People want to start their year off on the right foot, no pun intended, so they come out and they run five miles with us through big flats,” Erdman explains.

The New Years Run reached one of the highest numbers of runners according to Erdman. The money raised from the run goes towards a scholarship program for seniors graduating high school.

New Years Resolution often consist of getting in better shape. Affissio has some advice for people who are contemplating running.

“You might think you don’t like running, I never thought I would, just go out and do it, just try it and get that feeling and you’ll want more, and then you’ll get what it’s about,” Affissio said.