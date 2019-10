ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM0) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking to identify a person who made $7,000 worth of purchases at the Ithaca Mall and at a store in Ithaca using a stolen credit card on Friday, October 25. 201

The credit card was stolen the same afternoon after a victim reported their car window was smashed at the Ithaca Country Club and a purse was stolen containing credit cards.









If you have any information contact SP Ithaca at (607)347-4441, refer to SJS 9228047.