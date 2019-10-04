Towanda, PA sex offender sentenced

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM)- According to Bradford County, PA officials, 29 year old, Jonathan Rivera, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 8 to 52 years, and fines of $2000.00.

Rivera will register as a life time sex offender, for the offenses of one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, felony of the third degree, four counts of Corruption of Minors, also felonies of the third degree, two counts of Indecent Assault, felonies of the third degree, two counts of Indent Assault, misdemeanors of the first degree and two counts of Indecent Exposure, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Trooper Christopher Higdon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rivera following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 26, 2018.