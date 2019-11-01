Tree falls on house after Halloween storm

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM)- Eric Johnson grew up in the Painted Post home that his parents built roughly 70-years-ago. They planted two trees when they built their home. After a terrible storm Halloween night, one of those trees fell, crushing the roof.

Johnson’s mother, who still lives in the home was asleep at the time when the great tree fell toppled over. She awoke when pieces of the ceiling landed in her bed. She was unharmed by the event but was taken to the hospital just in case and release soon after.

It’s a hard sight for Johnson, though he’s feeling a little numb while he watches the workers break down the tree piece by piece as the red bricks that line the home crumble from the weight of the trunk.

To make matters worse, today is Johnson’s mother’s birthday. She turned 94-years-old.