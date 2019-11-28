Very thankful turkeys

Watkins Glen, NY (WETM)- For many of us Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, being with loved ones and turkey. But at Farm Sanctuary, the annual feast is troubling for them, so they find other ways to celebrate.

“It’s definitely a difficult holiday for us and we try to celebrate them this time of year, so we have an event, it’s called Celebration for the Turkeys,” explained Sierra Bessey, Farm Sanctuary staff member.

At the event, the turkeys are celebrated with their own special Thanksgiving feast and guests are invited to watch and participate.

“We do like pies, pumpkin pies, cranberries, fresh kale salads,” said Bessey. “they [the turkeys] are the guests of honor instead of being on the table.

Thanksgiving can be a hard time for Bessey and other Farm Sanctuary staff as they are reminded of how many turkeys are killed for the holiday.

“We love them as individuals and know that forty-six-million of them are slaughtered for thanksgiving, just thanksgiving,” explained Bessey.

The sanctuary sets up another way for people to celebrate turkeys for the holiday.

“If people are considering keeping turkeys off the plate this year, I would encourage you to adopt a turkey instead and save a life,” said Bessey.

You don’t actually get to “adopt” a turkey, the program is set up like a sponsorship and the money goes to take care of the birds.

Bessey says that the birds have different personalities, so they set up a quiz online that will match whoever takes the quiz with the bird that matches theirs. You can take the quiz and check out the adoptions here.