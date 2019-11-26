Wisner in Winter is here in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Wisner in Winter is popping up in downtown Elmira just in time for the holidays. The popular summer market in moving indoors for the winter.

There are twelve to fourteen vendors that will be selling anything from jewelry, blankets, baked goods, decorations and so much more in the boutique-style shops.

Rose Drake is one of those vendors selling her art in the store and she is excited for the shop to be open.

“Everyone of these vendors makes their own product, and I think that is so important that we are promoting a community that grows its own businesses,” said Drake.

Drake has a lot of gratitude for the Elmira Downtown Development for helping make this project become a reality.

“Elmira Downtown development has been tremendously supportive and they make it financially possible for us to participate in this as well and they provide the space for us we decorate, we bring everything in,” explaing Drake. “

She attributes the storefront to be the “brainchild” if the Elmira Downtown Development.

“You really get that full-year experience of being in Elmira and shopping local,” said Drake.

Which she thinks will be beneficial for the local economy.