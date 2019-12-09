Wreaths Across America delivered in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- Roughly two thousand bushy green wreaths were dropped off at the Bath National Cemetary. This is the first of two shipments of wreaths brought to honor those who served our country.

Kent Tryon has been driving the truck that delivers the wreaths for years. Tryon is a veteran along with his son, father and other family members. He says that this experience is, “honor beyond words.”

“The trailer is filled with honor, each wreath honors a veteran and we get to do that and make sure that veterans all across this great state are honored, it’s just, there is no words for it really, it’s got a special place in my heart, I will do it until they lay me right back there to rest on this beautiful hill,” said Tryon.

Wreaths Across America Day will be held next Saturday on December 14, as the Bath National Ceremony at the Bath VA Medical Center. More than 5-thousand wreaths will be sponsored at the event.

Tom Doud is one of the Committee Members for the Wreath Across America in Bath. He is moved by the event and the significance it has.

“It almost brings you to tears to watch it, especially the children, when you go up and you say the name of the veteran who is buried and you salute and you place a wreath on the grave, it’s just, like I said, so humbling,” Doud recalled.

The theme for this year is, “Everyone Plays a Part.” This means that the “mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of Freedom.”

Click this link to find out more detail surrounding the event.