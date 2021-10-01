$1.5M construction along Keuka Lake starts next week

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York Department of Transportation announced the start of a $1.5 million construction project along the west side of Keuka Lake.

The project consists of nine sites along State Route 54A to repair and replace culverts, retaining walls and some slopes along the road to “harden the infrastructure and allow New Yorkers to continue enjoying Keuka Lake.”

“These ongoing state investments in our local and regional roads, bridges, and culverts strengthen local economies and environments while helping to ease the burden on local property taxpayers,” said State Senator Tom O’Mara. “It’s a commitment that New York State needs to continue and keep building on.”

The first site is just north of the Idlehurst Road intersection and construction will start there on October 4. The concrete wall and single slope concrete barrier will be replaced, so drivers should expect road closures. The other eight sites will start in the spring and finish in the fall of 2022.

Town of Pulteney Supervisor Mark Illig said, “A safer, stronger and more resilient roadway benefits everyone. We are pleased that the New York State Department of Transportation is enhancing the Route 54A infrastructure for local residents as well as visitors looking to enjoy all that Keuka Lake has to offer.”