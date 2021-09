PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A $1 million Mega Millions New York Lottery ticket was sold in Penn Yan.

According to the New York Lottery, the second-prize ticket was sold on Sept. 7 at the 216 Liberty Street Byrne Dairy.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.