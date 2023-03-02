ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown scene in the City of Elmira, Capriotti Properties announced ten new business tenants across three different properties.

The businesses are located in the Mark Twain building, 110 North Main Street, and 110 Baldwin Street. They range from photography studios, bodegas, financial planning, a spa, and a cake bakery, among others.

“We are excited to welcome the following outstanding tenants to our Downtown Elmira commercial portfolio,” said Capriotti Properties President Jim Capriotti. “The addition of these diversified businesses continues to add to the retail and commercial service offerings that support our growing residential base with necessary amenities while continuing to create a destination environment in Elmira’s central business district.”

The full list of businesses and their descriptions provided by Capriotti is below:

Mark Twain Building

Amplify Equity: business start-up assistance

AV Mart: NYC-style bodega/grocery store

Reid Media Group: Media relations and business development

Vision Financial Group: financial planning

Epidermically URZ: spa services from esthetician

Margie S. Smith, LCSWR: individual and family counseling

110 North Main Street

Little Luna Photography: maternity, newborn, and family photos

Cagwin Photography: commercial photography

110 Baldwin Street

The Cakery: specialty cakes

Bella Denti Whitening: dental whitening services

Capriotti announced last spring that the Baldwin Street properties were leased, as well as plans for apartment renovations, an external facelift and a sushi bar in the Mark Twain Building. The company also