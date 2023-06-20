MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Motorcycle owners in Tioga County have the chance to take a 100-mile trip this weekend to raise money for a local personal care home.

Wellsboro Shared Home announced that its 100-mile Benefit Motorcycle Ride will kick off in the morning on June 25, 2023. Registration will start at 9:00 a.m. at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County Harley-Davidson at 3911 S. Main St. in Mansfield.

Then, it’s kickstands up at 11:00 a.m. for a 100-mile round trip until 2:00 p.m.

There is a $20 fee for drivers and a $10 fee for passengers.

Wellsboro Shared Home said all proceeds will benefit the home. More information about the ride is available by calling 570-724-2300.