ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Over 1,000 NYSEG customers have lost power in Elmira on July 25.

According to NYSEG’s outage map, a total of 1,012 customers in the City of Elmira, one customer in the Town of Elmira, and one customer in the Town of Catlin are without power. Areas with the most customers without power include East Church Street, Lake Street, Grand Central Avenue, Hall Street, and Madison Avenue.

NYSEG is currently investigating the cause of the outage. Power is expected to be back around 5 p.m.