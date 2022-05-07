ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One Elmira mother will be enjoying this Mother’s Day with four generations of her family.

Gussie Owens is an Elmira resident of over 70 years and is now a great, great, grandmother. Recently, she celebrated a milestone birthday of 103 years old. She says her family is the key to her longevity.

“She is the matriarch of the family,” said her granddaughter Rosland Geter.

Geter says her presence has a lulling effect.

“Her presence is love it’s safety… Everyone that comes in this house, because it’s so calming, you fall asleep. It could be a house full of her grandkids, and everyone’s on the floor on the couch sleeping after eating dinner,” said Owens.

Gussie took on the role of mom time and time again. She raised her grandkids, as well as other children in the area when their parents went off to work.

“I was the babysitter… When they were growing up I kept them so their mother could go do what she had to do. And I enjoyed it…And they still hang around me,” said Gussie while laughing.

On her birthday this year, the City of Elmira Mayor proclaimed the day Mrs. Gussie Collier Owens Day, the proclamation stating, “If you are lucky enough to know her, you are forever blessed.”

“I just thank God that she’s still here to be with us for another Mother’s Day and I am very thankful to have her. she’s my friend she’s my everything,” said Alfreida Collier.

Gussie will be spending this mother’s day around the people who keep her going

“We will all come around her and gather together and laugh and talk and clown on each other and just eat really good food,” said Elfrieda Collier.

Probably ending the day napping on Grandma’s couch.