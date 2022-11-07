(WETM) – Almost 100 older New Yorkers were honored by the State Office for the Aging last week for their volunteer efforts, several of whom live in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
NYSOFA explained that the honorees came from a pool of nominees submitted by county Offices for the Aging in the spring for Older Americans Month. November 4 was Older New Yorkers Day, and the NYSOFA recognized 94 older adults from across the Empire State for their volunteerism and contributions to their communities.
According to NYSOFA, adults 55 and older in NY contribute over 495 million hours and $13.8 billion worth of volunteer service each year. ” Among the list of 94, a dozen come from the Southern Tier and Southern Finger Lakes:
See the full list of honorees and their biographies in the document below.
Allegany County
- John Arthur
- Allegany Co. OFA Volunteer Transportation Program
- William Hamlin
- Tax Counseling for the Elderly program
Chemung County
- Al & Jackie Draht
- Bone Builders instructors through Chemung Volunteer Action Corps
- Donna Hubbard
- CVAC volunteer since 2008; 16,747 lifetime volunteer hours
Schuyler County
- Sarah Matthews
- Watkins-Montour Lions Club, church pianist & organist, Hackers & Whackers Golf Tournament
Seneca County
- Karel Titus
- Lodi Food 4 All Pantry
Steuben County
- Marian Crawford
- Wayland Free Library director, National Red Cross Clara Barton Chapter No. 1, Wayland Historical Museum
- David Taylor Smith
- Annual Tyrtle Beach fundraiser, 28 years of Cohocton Fall Foliage Festival
Tioga County
- Wayne Maki
- Big Brothers, Tioga Opportunities
Tompkins County
- Jim Quest
- Co-founder of Love Living at Home
- Amanda Ufford
- Works with immigrants and refugees, Friends of the Library
“The word ‘volunteer’ cannot capture fully the accomplishments of this group of incredible individuals,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Older adults impress us all with their commitment to a greater good and a greater cause. You tell the real story of what’s good about people, what’s good about New York. Through your deeds and actions, time and again, you show us how valuable you all are to those you touch, to those you serve, to the families and communities and lives you make better.”
Older New Yorkers Day 2022 Awards by Carl Aldinger on Scribd