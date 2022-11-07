(WETM) – Almost 100 older New Yorkers were honored by the State Office for the Aging last week for their volunteer efforts, several of whom live in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.

NYSOFA explained that the honorees came from a pool of nominees submitted by county Offices for the Aging in the spring for Older Americans Month. November 4 was Older New Yorkers Day, and the NYSOFA recognized 94 older adults from across the Empire State for their volunteerism and contributions to their communities.

According to NYSOFA, adults 55 and older in NY contribute over 495 million hours and $13.8 billion worth of volunteer service each year. ” Among the list of 94, a dozen come from the Southern Tier and Southern Finger Lakes:

See the full list of honorees and their biographies in the document below.

Allegany County

John Arthur Allegany Co. OFA Volunteer Transportation Program

William Hamlin Tax Counseling for the Elderly program



Chemung County

Al & Jackie Draht Bone Builders instructors through Chemung Volunteer Action Corps

Donna Hubbard CVAC volunteer since 2008; 16,747 lifetime volunteer hours



Schuyler County

Sarah Matthews Watkins-Montour Lions Club, church pianist & organist, Hackers & Whackers Golf Tournament



Seneca County

Karel Titus Lodi Food 4 All Pantry



Steuben County

Marian Crawford Wayland Free Library director, National Red Cross Clara Barton Chapter No. 1, Wayland Historical Museum

David Taylor Smith Annual Tyrtle Beach fundraiser, 28 years of Cohocton Fall Foliage Festival



Tioga County

Wayne Maki Big Brothers, Tioga Opportunities



Tompkins County

Jim Quest Co-founder of Love Living at Home

Amanda Ufford Works with immigrants and refugees, Friends of the Library



“The word ‘volunteer’ cannot capture fully the accomplishments of this group of incredible individuals,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Older adults impress us all with their commitment to a greater good and a greater cause. You tell the real story of what’s good about people, what’s good about New York. Through your deeds and actions, time and again, you show us how valuable you all are to those you touch, to those you serve, to the families and communities and lives you make better.”