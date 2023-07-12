URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A multi-million dollar construction project meant to improve conditions along state Route 54A (West Lake Road) has begun in Urbana.

According to an announcement from Governor Hochul’s office, the $12.2 million project will help prevent travel disruptions in the event of severe weather. The project will see the installation of a 5-mile-long closed drainage system and curbing to improve storm water runoff. Additionally, the drainage system will intercept groundwater in advance of the roadway. The road will also be repaved to make travel smoother.

This project is being funded by a FEMA pre-disaster mitigation grant and state funds. State Route 54A runs along a steep embankment on the west shore of Keuka, and severe weather has caused slope failures and other hazards along this roadway. The new infrastructure will fortify slope stability and divert water runoff from the roadway, which will prevent future damage and road closures.

“Steuben County thanks the Governor and New York State Department of Transportation for funding this important project,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler. “We have witnessed multiple flash flood events over the past decade plus that that have impacted State Route 54A, resulting in property damage and travel disruptions. This needed investment will better protect Keuka Lake, our homeowners, and our many visitors.”

Crews will begin working at the south end of state Route 54A and move north over the course of the project. Motorists traveling along the west side of Keuka Lake should expect localized work zones with single-lane conditions. The governor’s office states that full closures might be necessary on certain portions of the road, but the closures will be done outside of summer’s busiest months. Notice of full closures and detours will be announced ahead of time.

According to 511ny.org, the construction project began on July 5. The current portion of construction will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic lights until the beginning of September. The entire project is expected to be finished by summer 2025.