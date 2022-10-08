ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Continuing with the event-packed October weekends, the 12th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest took over the Village on October 8.

The family-friendly event dominated 14th Street in Elmire Heights on Saturday, with games, activities, food, music, and more.

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring free music by East Hill Jazz Trio and Blue Eyed Soul while tents lined the street with crafts, lots of food, and balloon animals.

The event is one of many in the Twin Tiers happening this weekend and throughout the month of October. To see more events, click here.