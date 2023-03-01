(WETM) – Drivers in the Twin Tiers are no strangers to road work, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced several projects that will continue through 2023 or start work this year.

Across nine counties in Northern Pa., there are 109 projects expected to start or continue in 2023, PennDOT said. Some of these include the long-term work on Route 199 in Bradford County.

However, across Bradford and Tioga Counties, there are at least five new projects expected to get underway this year. Altogether, these projects will cost over $13.5 million.

Bradford County

Route 6 rehabilitation between Sugar Creek and Gulf Road in Troy Township, Bradford County, ($6.5 million); and

Bridge preservation project of the bridges carrying Route 1041 (James Street) over the North Branch of the Susquehanna River in Wysox and North Towanda Township and Route 6 over Mill Creek in West Burlington Township, Bradford County, ($2.2 million).

Tioga County

Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) intersection realignment project in Charleston Township, Tioga County, ($2.7 million);

Route 15 bridge preservation of the bridge over Mill Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, ($1.3 million); and

Route 49 bridge preservation over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, ($824,000).

“A well-maintained, sustainable transportation system is a key component of the economic vitality of the state,” said PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High. “Investment in our transportation system is an investment in our future.”