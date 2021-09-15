13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge is Saturday, Oct. 9 at Hammond Lake

TIOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The 13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge is Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This rain or shine event is for those who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Between now and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, male and female runners and walkers ages 13 to 70+ can register online at www.stepoutdoors.org. to enter the Ives Run Trail Challenge. Those who do will be guaranteed a T-shirt and pay an $18 entry fee.

Those who register after Sept. 20 will pay a $25 entry fee and not be guaranteed a T-shirt.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older that register on Saturday can pay the entry fee in cash or by check. Those 12 and under participate for free.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse, and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain.

Awards will be presented at 11 a.m. to the top overall male and female finishers and to the top three male and female finishers in each of the seven age categories.

For more information, call 570-835-5281.

