14 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 14 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 943 confirmed cases, 309 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of:

· City of Corning (3)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Howard

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Rathbone

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Cohocton

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Seven individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· One individual is an employee of GST BOCES at Coopers Campus

· One individuals is a student at Addison High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 10/12 – 10/16 – Kwik Fill on Route 415 in Bath

· 10/13 – 10/15 – Streeter Associates, Inc. in Elmira

· 10/16 Evening – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

· 10/16 Evening – Cugini Café in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 3

“We are glad to see a drop in the number in today’s number of new cases, but one day does not make a trend,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

“Community transmission still remains high as seen by the number of contacts to positives. If you know you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you should consider getting tested near the end of quarantine.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.