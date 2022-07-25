TROY, PA (WETM) – Troy residents can once again enjoy summertime fun at the Troy Fair this week. The fair started on Monday, July 25th and lasts until Saturday, July 30th.

Families Monday afternoon got to enjoy a wide variety of games, food, and vendors. One of the vendors on Monday included animal shelters and veterinary practices. This vendor was part of the fair’s “Adopt A Furry Friend Day.”

“We had local organizations, whose focus is on animal care as well as animal sanctuaries, to come in and talk about the importance of animal rescue across the county,” said Cheyenne Bastian-Brown, Troy Fair Junior Board Member. “We feel as though the issue of rising animal numbers in shelters is becoming a key issue and we wanna help prevent that.”

The fair will also have shops, live music, and rides for kids to enjoy. The rides include slides and spinning rides, which open at 1 PM from Tuesday to Saturday. Each ride is included in the pay one price gate admission.

There are also some fairly new vendors at the fair that may not be familiar for some. One of these vendors includes a huge hot tub sale by Hesselson’s, which has been at the fair for only five years. The owner hopes that the traffic of the fair can help Hesselson’s connect with more people and increase business.

“Around the country there’s a lot of state fairs that do hot tubs and other big ticket items, and there’s a lot of traffic that’s down here,” said Tom Witzel, owner Hesselson’s. “We’re able to get people a good deal because the factory gives us some great deals on hot tubs and it gives us some good exposure in the area.”

At the Pavilion Stage tonight, guests can enjoy “Monday Nite Flyte,” a show with a wide variety of music from dance to rock and roll music. Other shows this week at the fair include the Joey Vincent Show, Jimmy Mowery from The Voice, and Aaron Kelly from American Idol.

Admission to the fair is $10. A whole list of events and activities, times, and more, can be found on the fair’s Facebook page and website.