15-month-old airlifted after accidentally backed over with lawnmower

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders reported to the scene of a 911 call, in Yates County, where a child had been struck and injured by a lawnmower Friday Afternoon.

Rhonda Zimmerman, 28, of Keuka Park, was operating a lawnmower and had accidentally backed over her 15-month-old child.

The child had received severe injuries to the legs and arms and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for the injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided once made available.

