16-year-old Elmira teen missing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department are asking for the communities help in finding a 16-year-old boy who they say went missing over a month ago.

Codi Barnes, the boy pictured above was last seen at his grandmother’s house on West Third Street.

Police say, ” Barnes left the home and failed to return or inform anyone where he is “. Police also said that he may be staying in vacant homes in the area.

Barnes is described as a 16-year-old white male, 5’9′, 130lbs. If you know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Elmira Police Department.