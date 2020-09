ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For Wisner’s Park’s last event at Wisner Farmer’s Market, the 16th Annual Barbecue in the Park is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All the proceeds will benefit the Glove House Kids and Families. The food was provided by Texas Roadhouse. You were able to choose between a barbeque chicken sandwich or a pulled pork sandwich. Each meal was eight dollars.