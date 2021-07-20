171 Cedar Arts to award more than $20,000 in scholarships

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning will award over $20,000 across 50 scholarships to students and adults for various private lessons and classes. These include music and dance lessons, ceramics courses, Tai Chi fitness classes, and fencing.

171 Cedar Arts received $15,000 in grants from the Edwin Caplin Foundation and Trustee Chretien Risley. The Edwin Caplin Foundation Scholarship Fund awards students who participate in the Arts Center’s courses and has awarded more than $51,000 to 250 students.

Beth Landin, Executive Director of 171 Cedar Arts said “Inclusivity is a core value at 171, and we are thrilled to be able to increase opportunities for students in our area, particularly as we emerge from the

pandemic.”

Scholarships are based on financial need and require a teacher recommendation.

The Arts Center has other scholarship funds including the Charlene Colman Holland Fund, the Helen E. Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, the Rosemary Ann Neal Scholarship, the Claire Murray Memorial Scholarship, and the 171 Experience Arts Scholarship Fund.

Anyone interested in applying for the scholarships can apply on the 171 Cedar Arts website, call 607-936-4647, or apply in person. The deadline is September 10, 2021.