BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – March 1 marks the 17th anniversary of the shooting death of New York State Trooper Andrew Sperr in Big Flats.

Sperr, 33 at the time of his death, was killed by two people who had robbed a Chemung Canal bank in the Town of Big Flats on March 1, 2006. Sperr approached the two for a traffic stop after the robbery, and they began firing as he got closer to their vehicle.

Sperr returned fire and hit both men before they fled in a second getaway vehicle. NYSP said Sperr was shot multiple times and was killed by a bullet that hit him under his belt and vest.

At the time of his death, Sperr had been with New York State Police for 10 years and was assigned to the Troop E Horseheads barracks.

Both men ended up behind bars for the murder.

Each year, the Southern Tier community remembers Sperr’s life and commitment to keeping the public safe. NYSP honored Sperr on March 1, 2023 on its Wall of Honor.