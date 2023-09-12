ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 17th annual Elmira Ghost Walk will be coming back in October, but tickets are required and expected to sell out, so make sure to get yours while you still can.

On the weekend of Oct. 13, 14 and 15, the Chemung County Historical Society will host their annual Elmira Ghost Walk at the Friends of Woodlawn Cemetery. The event will include eight evening tours on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, with five afternoon tours taking place on Sunday, Oct. 15. A special VIP tour will take place Sunday afternoon as well.

Those attending on Friday and Saturday will gather at the Chemung Valley History Museum in Elmira to board buses to the cemetery. Bus tickets will be given out at the front desk check-in, as guests must ride the buses for these tours. Those attending on Sunday will gather at the Woodlawn Cemetery’s main gate and are instructed to park outside the gate and check in at the red tent to meet their guide.

Tickets are required to attend any of the Ghost Walk tours. No refunds will be available, and the event will happen rain or shine. No pets are permitted at the event.

To purchase a ticket for a tour, visit this link.