18 News conducts active shooter training

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It is always best to be prepared for the worst when danger threatens the lives of you and your coworkers. Active shooter training happens all across the country in some shape or form, most of which champion the “run, hide, fight” method, but not Pugh Self-Protection and Combatives.

We enlisted the help of Pugh Self-Protection and Combatives to give us their active shooter training, which believes that you must be proactive in your own survival when a threat is imminent.

“Often where do they tell you to hide, hide under the desk under the table hide in the closet. Well, the problem is, that’s a restrictive position this is going to hinder your ability to actually attack or fight back.” Said Zach Pugh, owner of Pugh Self-Protection and Combatives.

He believes the best course of action when dealing with an active shooter is to engage them immediately and shrink the distance between you and them as much as possible. He said in regards to the “run, hide, fight” method, “Your safety is completely in his hands which is what we do not want.”

Pugh said at the beginning of the training that this is not 100% inclusive, however, this will help you in a great majority of situations.