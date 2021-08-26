18 News Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Winner: August 26th, 2021

(WETM)- Each week on Thursday mornings during 18 News this morning we announce the winners of the 18 News Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug contest. People who have entered on our contest page are eligible to win an 18 News / Jubilee Foods Coffee Mug, winners are entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to Jubilee Foods.

The winner of this week’s coffee mug is Dan Eiklor of Waverly, NY.

You can find out more about this contest and other contests that we have on our website on our contest page.