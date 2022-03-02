18 News participates in Read Across America Day at ECSD

Kevin Gfeller with a 4th-grade class at Hendy Elementary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News’s own reporters participated in Read Across America Day at the Elmira City School District to inspire kids of all backgrounds to read.

Morning anchor Chelsea Lovell visited Diven Elementary School on March 2 while evening anchor Kevin Gfeller stopped by Hendy Elementary to read books to the students.

Kevin read the book “Teammates” to a 4th-grade class, a story about baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese, in the spirit of the holiday.

The National Education Association’s Read Across America Day is the country’s largest single celebration of reading. The day aims to foster reading in children and uplift kids of all backgrounds to recognize diversity in literature.

  Kevin Gfeller reading to 4th-grade students at Hendy Elementary

