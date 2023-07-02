ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five years ago, the Twin Tiers lost a true hero and inspiration.

Join 18 Sports as we look back at the life and legacy of New York State Trooper Nick Clark, on the five year anniversary of his passing. In 2018, Trooper Clark responded to a distress call in the Town of Erwin, where he was shot at the scene and tragically killed.

Clark was a native of Canisteo-Greenwood and inspired the Twin Tiers through a stellar football career, as well as his service to the community. The standout athlete at Canisteo-Greenwood attended Alfred University for the Saxons football program. Although Clark was a state champion wrestler in high school, he pursued excellence on the football field, earning two All-American selections at Alfred. Accolades on the field culminated for Clark in 2012, as he tried out for the Buffalo Bills in the team’s mini-camp.

Following a great football career, Clark brought his heart and determination from the gridiron back to the community he loved. Clark served and protected his community from his Police Academy graduation in 2015 to his passing in 2018.

Clark’s memory has been kept alive in many locations in the Twin Tiers, since his passing. In Steuben County, Trooper Clark’s name can be found at the Steuben County Law Enforcement Memorial in Bath, and a bridge along Interstate 86 in Steuben County which now bears his name, Trooper Nicholas F. Clark Memorial Bridge.

18 Sports honored Trooper Nicholas F. Clark, following his passing in 2018 with a look at his life, legacy, and football career.